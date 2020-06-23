Cops say no crime committed in ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ banner stunt

Police investigating an incident which noticed a plane pass more than the Etihad Stadium in Manchester carrying the message “White Lives Matter Burnley” have explained no crime was committed.

Lancashire Police launched an investigation soon after the plane, believed to have been operated by the company Air Adverts, flew over the Etihad Stadium just soon after the game involving Manchester City and Burnley kicked off on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, police explained no crime had been committed.

In a statement, Chief Superintendent Russ Procter explained: “Currently [Tuesday] Lancashire Constabulary has been in liaison with Higher Manchester Police, the Aviation Authority and the Crown Prosecution Services regards the ‘White Lives Matter’ banner that was flown more than the Etihad Stadium final evening.







“Following assessing all the data readily available surrounding this incident we have concluded that there are no criminal offences that have been disclosed at this .

“We will proceed to perform with our partners at the football club and inside the community authority.”

On Tuesday, Blackpool Airport, wherever Air Adverts is based mostly, announced that it was suspending banner-towing operations with quick result.

Stephen Smith, manager of the Blackpool Council-owned airport, explained: “Blackpool Airport and Blackpool Council are outraged by this incident.

“We stand towards racism of any variety and certainly do not condone the action. The message was offensive and the action reprehensible.

“The determination to fly the banner was taken totally by the banner-flying corporation with out the information or approval of the airport or Blackpool Council.”







The incident took place moments soon after all gamers had taken the knee in help of the Black Lives Matter motion.

Quite a few Burnley supporters and local community leaders came out to condemn the stunt.

Burnley FC issued a powerful statement condemning the banner in the course of half- and explained the perpetrators would be banned for daily life if recognized, whilst captain Ben Mee spoke passionately about the incident soon after the match.

A statement from Burnley read through: “Burnley Football Club strongly condemns the actions of these accountable for the aircraft and offensive banner that flew more than The Etihad Stadium on Monday evening.

“We want to make it clear that these accountable are not welcome at Turf Moor.

“This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will perform entirely with the authorities to recognize these accountable and get acceptable action.

“The club has a proud record of functioning with all genders, religions and faiths by means of its award-winning Local community scheme, and stands towards racism of any variety.







“We are entirely behind the Premier League’s Black Lives Matter initiative and, in line with all other Premier League video games undertaken considering that Task Restart, our gamers and football workers willingly took the knee at kick-off at Manchester City.

“We apologise unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester City and to all these assisting to encourage Black Lives Matter.”

In response to the incident, Burnley supporters produced a fundraiser for the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Believe in, with organiser Lee Briggs, 33, a lifelong Clarets supporter, saying he felt embarrassed by his club becoming connected with the banner’s “racist language”.