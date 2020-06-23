Confederate Veterans Statue Outside Parker County Courthouse Staying Put For Now – Dallas / Fort Worth

WEATHERFORD, Texas () – A Confederate statue in Parker County will not be coming down, at least for now.

The monument has stood in front of the Parker County Courthouse for much more than a century.

County Commissioners had been set to accept a request Monday morning from a community chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy to give them the statue back.

The UDC raised the funds to start off creating the monument back in 1915.

But ahead of the last vote, a state degree president for the group informed commissioners the community chapter had no authority to make a request like this.

She mentioned the state group needs to preserve the Confederate veterans statue wherever it is.

With that, county leaders backed away from voting to get it down.

Now, they will probably get the State Historical Commission to weigh in, as nicely as seem at much more data from the UDC.

“You don’t do things like this rash,” mentioned Parker County Judge Pat Deen. “You don’t make decisions like this in a vacuum. It’s been there a hundred years, and what that represents is 100 years of history to both sides of this.”

Judge Deen also informed 11 he needs to get care of this speedily so it does not develop into a much more divisive situation.

There have been competing groups demonstrating all around the statue each day considering that final week.