Comparing the Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story Stars to Their Real-Life Counterparts

Get in touch with her, “Betty.”

Earlier this month, Dirty John kicked off its 2nd season on the USA Network, which tackles the story of an American divorce that turned deadly. Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, which airs its most current episode tonight at 10 p.m., stars Amanda Peet as the titular character, a excellent Southern California housewife who is driven to murder.

The victims? Betty’s initial husband, the unfaithful Dan Broderick (played by Mr. Robot‘s personal Christian Slater) and his 2nd wife Linda Kolkena (portrayed by Rachel Keller).

Exclusively, following a 4-12 months-lengthy divorce, Betty gunned down her ex and his new bride in their rest on November five, 1989.

So, what precisely took place? For people unfamiliar with the situation, through Betty’s very publicized trial, her legal counsel claimed she had been a battered wife.

“I wanted a husband and a family. Dan needed a wife that could wait on him,” Peet as Betty lamented in one particular trailer for the present. “I would’ve been treated better if I’d been a dog and served my master.”