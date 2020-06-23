BOSTON (AP) — A utility organization was ordered Tuesday to pay out a $53 million criminal fine for leading to a series of pure fuel explosions in Massachusetts that killed 1 man or woman and broken dozens of households.

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts was sentenced much more than 3 months immediately after the organization pleaded guilty in federal court to leading to the blasts that rocked 3 communities north of Boston in September 2018.

As aspect of the plea agreement, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will pay out a $53 million fine for violating the Pipeline Security Act. It is the biggest criminal fine ever imposed below the pipeline security law.

The judge also sentenced the organization to a 3-yr probation time period for the duration of which its operations will be monitored to make sure its complying with security laws, authorities explained.

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts has explained it will take total obligation for the catastrophe.

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts sentenced in connection w/ September 2018 fuel explosions in #MerrimackValley and ordered to pay out a $53 million fine https://t.co/4EXjn2ydb6 — U.S. Lawyer MA (@DMAnews1) June 23, 2020

Right after the plea deal was announced in February, Eversource explained it agreed to get Columbia Gas of Massachusetts’ pure fuel assets for $one.one billion. Federal authorities explained the 3-yr probation time period will final until eventually Columbia Gas is offered.

Authorities blamed the explosions on overpressurized fuel lines, saying the organization failed to account for important stress sensors as employees replaced century-outdated cast-iron pipes in Lawrence. That omission triggered large-stress fuel to flood the neighborhood’s distribution program at extreme amounts.

“We expect utility companies operating in our communities to do so safely and responsibly,” explained U.S. Lawyer Andrew Lelling explained in an emailed statement. “Instead Columbia Gas acted with reckless disregard for safety by cutting corners and relying on lax protocols.”

Leonel Rondon, 18, died when a chimney collapsed on his motor vehicle in the driveway of a friend’s household — hrs immediately after he had gotten his driver’s license. About two dozen some others had been injured, and dozens of buildings had been broken or destroyed.

