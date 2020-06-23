Coldplay, Shakira and Miley Cyrus join world leaders in global coronavirus response concert

Worldwide leaders are joining forces with an worldwide line up of artists – which include Shakira, Coldplay and Miley Cyrus – for a historic occasion on June 27 aimed at raising income in the battle to COVID-19.

The initiative marks the conclusion of the Worldwide Aim: Unite For Our Long term campaign launched by the EU and activist group Worldwide Citizen to fund study for a coronavirus vaccine and aid rebuild communities impacted by the pandemic “in a fair and just way”.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen explained that the occasion will be “a true and rare moment of global unity”, including that “artists have the power to inspire change”.

“The EU is thoroughly committed to guaranteeing honest entry to an economical vaccine, as quickly as feasible, for everybody that desires it. United, I know we can make the world a safer place”, she stated.

The June 27 occasion will culminate in a concert co-hosted by actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen.

In addition to the afore-described artists, it will see performances from Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade, and Christine and the Queens.

The concert will air in the evening by broadcasters across the globe. The actual is but to be announced.

The occasion will also be readily available on the EU Commission’s AV portal and on its Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts, as nicely as reside-streamed on Worldwide Aim Unite’s web site and social media pages.

The concert will be preceded by a global pledging summit hosted by Ursula von der Leyen which will start at 3pm CET (Central European ).

Global advocates, gurus, artists and activists between the likes of Angelique Kidjo, Melinda Gates, Dr. Vin Gupta, Ken Jeong and Kate Upton will join the discussion.

The Worldwide Aim: Unite For Our Long term initiative, which has been raising income to create and deploy coronavirus vaccines, exams and remedy for everyone, had presently brought with each other some of the world’s most renowned celebrities on April 19 for the global reside-streamed concert 1 Globe: Collectively At House.

The EU-led initiative Coronavirus Worldwide Response has presently raised virtually €10 billion.