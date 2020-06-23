Claire Foy to Make a Return to Horror Genre With ‘Dust’

WENN

The actress taking part in younger Queen Elizabeth II on ‘The Crown’ is taking the lead purpose in the approaching chiller to be directed by Will Joines and Karrie Crouse.

Former “The Crown” star Claire Foy is venturing back into the horror genre as the star of the approaching chiller “Dust“.

The actress will portray a younger mom in 1930s Oklahoma, who is forced to confront the haunting particulars of her previous as she finds herself trapped in a series of dust storms.

“Westworld” author Will Joines and Karrie Crouse are set to direct.

Foy previously tackled the horror genre as the star of Steven Soderbergh’s 2018 movie “Unsane“.