Chris D’Elia Dumped by His Talent Agents Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The former ‘Whitney’ actor has been dropped by his Hollywood company in the wake of allegations suggesting that he attempted to groom and preyed on underage women.

Embattled comedian Chris D’Elia has been dumped by his talent agents amid sexual misconduct allegations.

The “Whitney” actor has denied accusations suggesting he attempted to groom and solicit pictures from underage women on the net, insisting he “never knowingly” pursued relationships with minors, and claiming he did not know any of the females producing allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards him through social media.

Even so, the scandal has cost the 40-year-old his representation at the Creative Artists Agency, according to Variety.

The news emerges a day after streaming service bosses at Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Comedy Central decided to pull an episode of TV comedy "Workaholics", in which D'Elia played the role of a child molester.

The instalment, titled “To Friend a Predator”, initially aired in 2011.