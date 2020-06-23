Chase Out Of Azusa Ends With Crash In San Dimas; 5 Arrested – Los Angeles

SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) — 5 shooting suspects have been taken into custody following a auto chase that ended with a crash in San Dimas.

The chase started in Azusa about eight p.m. Monday immediately after a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Lee Area, north of Azusa Higher College, Sgt. Nick Covarrubias mentioned. No one particular was injured in the shooting.

The chase began in Azusa and acquired on to the 210 and 605 Freeways, building its way to Irwindale, back to Azusa, passing by Baldwin Park and El Monte. The driver led police at substantial speeds and did not end at end indications or red lights, which led to a crash on Arrow Highway, close to West Cienega Avenue.

3 suspects jumped from the auto and had been caught a brief time later on. Two other stayed in the auto immediately after the crash and had been arrested.

The suspects had been recognized only as 3 males, a lady and a male juvenile. Their names and ages had been not launched.

A kid in the motor vehicle that was struck was taken to a hospital as a precaution, Covarrubias mentioned.

