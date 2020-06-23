Charlie Blackmon, two other Rockies test positive for coronavirus following workouts at Coors Field

Rockies gamers Charlie Blackmon, Phillip Diehl and Ryan Castellani have all examined positive for coronavirus following latest workouts at Coors Field, key-league sources advised .

Various Rockies have been doing work out at Coors Field this month, such as taking dwell at-bats. The positive exams came late final week, stated the sources, who spoke on the issue of anonymity. One particular player was displaying signs and symptoms and the other two have been asymptomatic.

Soon after the 3 gamers examined positive, all of the other gamers who have been doing work out at Coors Field have been examined for coronavirus. People exams came back detrimental. Per Main League Baseball protocol, Coors Field has been closed for the week.

As of Tuesday, MLB and the players’ association have been finalizing last wellness-and-security measures for the 60-game season that is anticipated to be implemented by Commissioner Rob Manfred, with a tentative begin date of all around July 24. The season would consist of a exclusive coronavirus-relevant damage listing for gamers who are going through signs and symptoms or have examined positive.

Blackmon is a 4-time all-star for Colorado who tasks as the team’s starting up proper fielder this yr. Diehl, a left-handed reliever, manufactured his MLB debut final yr. The proper-handed Castellani has still to make his key-league debut but is on the team’s 40-guy roster.