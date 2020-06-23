Change ‘unstoppable’, say football anti-racism campaigners after banner stunt

Gamers’ union bosses praised Burnley captain Ben Mee’s response to a “White Lives Matter” banner flown over the Etihad Stadium, as anti-racism campaigners mentioned change was unstoppable.

The phrases “White Lives Matter Burnley” had been towed by a airplane that flew over the bottom shortly after all gamers and match officers had taken a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter motion on Monday.

Mee, in his post-match feedback after his aspect’s 5-Zero defeat by Manchester Metropolis, mentioned he was “ashamed”, urging individuals to “come into the 21st century”.

In a press release, Burnley promised at hand lifetime bans to these accountable.

Iffy Onuora, an equalities officer for the Skilled Footballers’ Affiliation, mentioned the Burnley skipper’s robust phrases had been well-chosen.

“You get that moment of deflation but then there’s the positive reaction since,” he mentioned.

“I thought Ben Mee was absolutely fantastic. You feel inspired again. These are uncomfortable conversations but in order to progress, you have to have them.”

In the meantime Lancashire Police confirmed they’d launched an investigation, with Chief Superintendent Russ Procter saying: “We are making enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and we will then be in a position to make an assessment as to whether any criminal offences have taken place.

“We recognise that this banner can have induced offence to many individuals in Lancashire and past and we proceed to liaise intently with our companions at each the membership and within the native authority.”

The words “Black Lives Matter” have been printed on the back of shirts in place of players’ names for the first 12 games of the Premier League’s return.

Players, coaches and referees have taken a knee before kick-off in every match to show their support for the fight against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd in the United States last month.

“In itself, the phrases themselves aren’t offensive, it is the context,” said Onuora, a former head coach of the Ethiopia national side, referring to the banner.

“It is the rejection of conversations we’re having in the intervening time and that is what it represents.”

Sanjay Bhandari, chairman of Kick It Out, English football’s anti-racism charity, said the fans who had organised the stunt were missing the point.

“The purpose of Black Lives Matter is to not diminish the significance of different individuals’s lives,” he said.

“It’s to focus on that black individuals are being denied sure human rights just by advantage of the color of their pores and skin. It’s about equality.”

Piara Powar, executive director of anti-discrimination body Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE), said those flying the banner were fighting a losing battle as momentum for change was unstoppable.

“Set in opposition to the BLM message of equal rights, ‘White Lives Matter’ can solely be motivated by racism and a denial of equal rights,” he said.

“It reveals precisely why the combat for equality is so essential and why nearly all of individuals have supported it.

“The movement, the issues that are being discussed and the change that will arise is unstoppable. History will judge that this was a moment that led to change.”