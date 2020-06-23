Celebrity make-up artist, Mehak Oberoi, believes every face tells a story

















From a conservative upbringing in Delhi to deciding upon a occupation that is erratic and demanding, it was possibly karma calling for Mehak Oberoi. Producing-up a face for her is no significantly less than a inventive pursuit. With deft strokes and an skill to increase the pure, she’s the hand behind the most gorgeous faces in showbiz. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kajol, Malaika Arora… her power lies not in the numbers but the nuances she lends to their beauty… building portraits out of pancake. Excerpts…

When did you realise that you needed to get into the attractiveness and glamour company?

I enrolled myself into the Pearl Academy of vogue in Delhi and learnt make-up and hair. I realised it is a thing I was very good at and needed to do. As for the glamour planet, I realised it was for me when I received a contact from Anushka Sharma’s manager early in my profession. It was the start off of my skilled journey as a make-up artist.

How crucial is make-up when placing a seem collectively?

It is very crucial. Your face is usually the emphasis level. Also, it is not about placing a whole lot of make-up. It is about the appropriate quantity for holding the seem collectively.

How various is an editorial seem from a red-carpet or a common off-duty seem?

Editorial seems to be may well or may well not be various from the red carpet or a common off-duty seem. It depends on the lighting and the general theme, which has been decided. It can be as easy as flaunting a clean stunning skin or it could be be experimental.

What are some make-up trends that will by no means go out of type?

Couple of make-up trends that will by no means go out of type would undoubtedly be sheer glass skin with rosy cheeks, soft-winged liners and brown and black smokey eyes. Also the signature seem of the ’40s with vintage curls and winged-liners, I think, will generally be in.

What are some make-up essentials every lady should possess provided the climate ailments in India?

Each and every lady really should possess Bobbi Brown’s prolonged-dress in weightless basis with SPF, a very good powder compact, a lip and cheek tint, a multi-objective brow pencil and a waterproof mascara.

A make-up trend you do not like…

Excessive strobing and highlighting, which helps make the skin seem oily. It is a thing I keep away from.

How various is display make-up from what you do otherwise?

For motion pictures, the make-up has to be more matte. We have a tendency to use significantly less of it. Also, from time to time it is the actual opposite, we have a tendency to use a whole lot of it to make the seem seem pure.

Of the stars you have worked with, who’s experimental and who sticks to comfort and essentials?

The most experimental would be Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Sonakshi Sinha and Tara Sutaria. Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora like to stick to their comfort zone.

1 make-up myth you want to bust…

You needn’t go with all the techniques – accurate, bake, contour and highlight – on the very same face.

1 attractiveness hack you learnt on the job…

When assets are restricted, you can use lipstick as a blush. Also I keep in mind staying caught as soon as and employing a Q-tip and gel liner to produce smokey eyes. You just have to be on the ball with what you have.

Who in the Indian make-up fraternity generally will get the seem on-level?

Make-up artists like Anil Chinnappa, Puneet B Saini, Daniel Bauer and Mario Dedivanovic have completed some excellent seems to be.

1 latest seem you admired…

Alia Bhatt’s seem for Gangubai Kothiawadi by Puneet Saini. It extra

to her character.

Celebrities you want to perform with…

I want to perform with Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey.

Which is your favourite from your very own seem guide?

Tara Sutaria’s seem from the Bobbi Brown campaign and Sonakshi Sinha’s seem from a attractiveness campaign would be my all-time favourites.



Who would you cite as your inspirations?

I seem up to make-up artists like Scott Barnes, Alex Box and Pat McGrath. They are all outstanding at what they do.