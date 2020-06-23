Celebrities Join Forces To Promote Forgotten Harvest COVID-19 Telethon – Detroit

Detroit ( Detroit) – Celebrities, musicians, and athletes, numerous with ties to Detroit, are joining collectively to assist feed these in the metro region hit hardest by COVID-19.

62 and CW50 are teaming up with Forgotten Harvest to air “Feeding Detroit: A Motor City Meal-A-Thon” airing on 62 and CW50 Tuesday, June 30 at seven pm and streamed dwell on CBSDetroit.com and CW50Detroit.com.

Hosted by CW50’s Lisa Germani, the fundraiser with characteristic appearances by Jay Leno, Lily Tomlin, Mitch Albom, Judge Greg Mathis, Kristin Bell, Tony Hawk, Beth Griffith-Manley, Matthew Stafford, Kris Draper, and Darren McCarty.

Kirk Mayes, CEO of Forgotten Harvest, says, “All donations during this virtual event up to $200,000 will be matched! Every dollar donated will help feed twice as many people.”

Viewers can both text “FEED20” to 91999 or click right here to donate.

For each and every $one donated, Forgotten Harvest can supply $14 well worth of groceries or about eight meals to persons, seniors and households in will need.

Complete Checklist

Mitch Albom Kristen Bell Seth Bernard Kris Draper Phil Elam Barrett Foa Beth Griffith-Manley Tony Hawk Celisse Henderson Murphy Jensen Phil Keoghan Jim & Sam Jay Leno Kyle Mack Judge (Greg) Mathis Kennedy McMann Darren McCarty James Remar Amy Clever Matt Stafford Lily Tomlin Toni Trucks

