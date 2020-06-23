Canada among 67 nations to reaffirm International Criminal Court support after U.S. sanctions

Far more than half of the member states of the International Criminal Court on Tuesday defended the world’s only everlasting war crimes tribunal in a diplomatic response to a U.S. risk of sanctions towards its workers earlier this month.

A joint statement drafted by Costa Rica and Switzerland was backed by 67 out of 123 of the ICC’s members.

“As parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal court we reconfirm our unwavering support for the court as an independent and impartial judicial institution,” it explained.

A tweet from the Switzerland delegation indicated that Canada was among the 67 nations.

Washington opposes the ICC mainly because it fears politically motivated prosecutions of the United States and ally Israel.

Pompeo derided ICC as a ‘kangaroo court’

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive buy two weeks in the past authorizing the blocking of assets and travel restrictions towards ICC workers concerned in a probe into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan, also by U.S. forces.

In announcing the executive buy signed by Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explained: “We cannot, we will not stand by as our people are threatened by a kangaroo court.”

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda would like to investigate achievable crimes committed amongst 2003 and 2014, like alleged mass killings of civilians by the Taliban, as very well as the alleged torture of prisoners by Afghan authorities and, to a lesser extent, by U.S. forces and the CIA. The ICC investigation was offered the go-ahead in March.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne explained final week in a social media publish that Canada supported the ICC “and its crucial role within the multilateral system, fighting impunity by investigating and prosecuting the most serious international crimes.”

“Personnel of the International Criminal Court should not be singled out for their work,” explained Champagne.

The letter from much more than 60 ICC members marks the 1st work to present a united front among members from all continents.

In the statement the nations stressed that the court is an “integral part” of the judicial global buy and “a central institution in the fight against impunity.”