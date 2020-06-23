Brett Favre attempts to clarify ‘hero’ comment about Colin Kaepernick, Pat Tillman

Brett Favre experimented with Monday to include nuance immediately after appearing to equate Colin Kaepernick’s protests with the late Pat Tilllman’s military services.

Favre, in a tweet, referred to Tillman’s 2004 death in action in Afghanistan, creating the former NFL defensive back “deserves the highest honor.”

Such as Pat Tillman’s identify in the interview on Colin Kaepernick was not a comparison of the two, but a recognition that they each sidelined their football dreams in pursuit of a lead to. Pat tragically misplaced his lifestyle, building the greatest sacrifice, and deserves the highest honor. (Affiliate Link) — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) June 22, 2020

The Hall of Fame quarterback drew hefty criticism for telling TMZ Sports activities that Kaepernick would, in time, be regarded a “hero” for speaking out towards police brutality and racial injustice just as Tillman is regarded a hero for qutting football to enlist in the U.S. Army immediately after 9/11.

“It’s not easy for a guy his age — black or white, Hispanic, whatever — to stop something that you’ve always dreamed of doing, and put it on hold, maybe forever, for something that you believe in,” Favre explained of Kaepernick to TMZ. “I can only think of right off the top of my head, Pat Tillman is another guy who did something similar. And, we regard him as a hero. So, I’d assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well.”

A lot of Americans, which include President Donald Trump, contemplate Kaepernick’s kneeling through the nationwide anthem — which he did in the 2016 season — to be disrespectful to the American flag and U.S. military. Kaepernick received the concept to kneel from former Army Green Beret Nate Boyer, who was trying to make the Seahawks as a prolonged snapper. Kaepernick had been sitting through the anthem.

Kaepernick has been out of football due to the fact opting out of his 49ers contract in March 2017.