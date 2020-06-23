Boston City Councilor says recent pro-police rally was ‘wrong approach’

Boston City Councilor Matt O’Malley says several of the individuals who participated in a pro-police rally in his district final week had great intentions.

But he says they produced the incorrect choice.

“Black Lives Matter, and we shouldn’t feel as though we need to compete with that message or undermine it,” O’Malley wrote in a Facebook publish Monday evening.

5 days soon after the “Rally for First Responders” in West Roxbury led to contentious clashes with counter-protesters, the District six councilor wrote that the demonstration was the “wrong approach” in response to the nationwide racial justice motion following the killing of George Floyd and other Black individuals by police.

“I’ve spoken with many constituents who attended because they wanted to show their support for the good police officers whom they know and love,” O’Malley wrote. “They feel as though no one is standing up for these men and women who put their lives on the line every day. I get that. But I believe holding this rally right now was the wrong approach.”

O’Malley, a white Jamaica Plain resident, stated the nation was “reeling from the death of Black and Brown individuals at the hands of law enforcement.” He also mentioned that Breonna Taylor, a Black emergency space technician not long ago shot to death by police in Louisville, was also a 1st responder.

O’Malley stated he did not doubt the sincerity of demonstrators who felt “they can be both pro-Black Lives and pro-Police,” but encouraged them to preserve in thoughts the viewpoint of a Black man or woman who felt their “pain and anguish dismissed by the rally.”

The largely white rally was held at the Centre Street rotary close to a neighborhood West Roxbury police station, wherever Black Lives Matter rallies had previously been held. In accordance to reporters at the scene, the crowd Wednesday swelled to hundreds as counter-protesters gathered across the street, top to heated verbal altercations and competing chants of “Blue Lives Matter” and “Black Lives Matter.”

O’Malley referenced various “disturbing” incidents throughout the rally a pro-police demonstrator reportedly gave a Black reporter covering the occasion the middle finger and a different spat on the window of Black driver’s vehicle, in accordance to WGBH.

somebody holding a Blue Lives Matter flag spat on the window of a passing vehicle with a black driver within. Police rushed to the scene and escorted the guy away. His hands had been shaking. pic.twitter.com/qZ9WAtS1o1 — Tori Bedford (@Tori_Bedford) June 17, 2020

O’Malley’s publish Monday came soon after John Connolly, a former Boston city councilor and West Roxbury resident, stated he was “devastated” by the “ignorant, insensitive rally,” which he stated incorporated a quantity of neighborhood police officers. In a series of lengthy Facebook posts final week, Connolly stated he spoke to various Black neighbors who felt deep discomfort and “hopelessness” following Floyd’s death and stated the rally “intentionally or unintentionally” exacerbated that harm.

“It was a disturbing show of political power to protect the status quo,” he wrote.

“You should be decrying police brutality, and supporting common sense reform of our police departments,” Connolly, who was a 2013 mayoral candidate, continued. “But you used your power in numbers tonight to define our neighborhood in a way that shows such tone deafness, such unawareness of Boston’s history, and such a lack of empathy for black parents and parents of color who have to have “the talk” with their kids that white moms and dads never ever have to have.”

In his respective publish, O’Malley stated he had heard from “hundreds” of constituents expressing discomfort in the wake of the renewed target on police brutality.

“Their calls for change are impossible to ignore,” he wrote, incorporating that there are law enforcement officers who “want to be part of that change.”

“We should reach out, listen, and be part of the solution,” O’Malley wrote.