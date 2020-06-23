Boosie Badazz: Black Women Are Jealous & Evil Towards Black Men!!

Boosie Badazz hopped on social media to express his disappointment more than the truth that not all of his kids have been by his side on Sunday to celebrate Father’s Day with him.

“Thanks for the FATHERS DAY wishes everybody but truth is I don’t have but 2 of my kids on my side for Father’s Day n I’m not in a good mood at all. It’s just not right how I’m being treated as a father. It’s just SAD,” he wrote.

He continued, “IT doesn’t matter what you do as a father you still we be treated like sh*t.”

He then goes on to say that Black girls are jealous and evil in the direction of Black guys.

“Black women r so jealous n evil towards black men who r loved by their kids. IM BOUT TO GET HIGH OFF THE GARY PAYTON N GO GET N MY POOL N CHILL.”

Remarkably, the publish even now stays up on his web page.