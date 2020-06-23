Home Entertainment Boosie Badazz: Black Women Are Jealous & Evil Towards Black Men!!

Boosie Badazz: Black Women Are Jealous & Evil Towards Black Men!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Boosie Badazz hopped on social media to express his disappointment more than the truth that not all of his kids have been by his side on Sunday to celebrate Father’s Day with him.

“Thanks for the FATHERS DAY wishes everybody but truth is I don’t have but 2 of my kids on my side for Father’s Day n I’m not in a good mood at all. It’s just not right how I’m being treated as a father. It’s just SAD,” he wrote.

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLES

©