SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A march made to unite Black males when protesting police brutality and racial injustice is scheduled for up coming week in Southfield.

Organizers say the planned peaceful protest on June 28 will get started at Hope United Methodist Church in Southfield and will finish at the city’s municipal offices.

A voter registration drive will be held and participants also will be encouraged to comprehensive the 2020 census.

Peaceful protests, demonstrations and unrest have spread to cities about the U.S. following the May well 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for numerous minutes, even following the handcuffed Black guy stopped moving and pleading for air.

© 2020 Related Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials may well not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

Associated