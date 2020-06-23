Bill Cosby granted appeal in Pennsylvania sex assault case

In a gorgeous choice that could check the legal framework of #MeToo situations, comedian Bill Cosby has won the proper to battle his 2018 sexual assault conviction in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The 82-yr-outdated Cosby has been imprisoned in suburban Philadelphia for just about two many years soon after a jury convicted him of drugging and sexually assaulting a lady at his property in 2004. He is serving a 3- to 10-yr sentence.

The Supreme Court has agreed to overview two elements of the case, such as the judge’s choice to allow prosecutors get in touch with 5 other accusers to testify about lengthy-in the past encounters with the when-strong actor and comedian. Cosby’s attorneys have lengthy challenged that testimony as remote and unreliable. The court will also contemplate, as it weighs the scope of the testimony permitted, no matter if the jury need to have heard proof that Cosby had provided quaaludes to gals in the previous.

Secondly, the court will examine Cosby’s argument that he had an agreement with a former prosecutor that he would under no circumstances be charged in the case. Cosby has explained he relied on that agreement prior to agreeing to testify in the trial accuser’s civil lawsuit.

People problems have been at the heart of the case because Cosby was charged in December 2015, days prior to the 12-yr statute of limitations expired.

Prosecutors in Montgomery County had reopened the case that yr soon after The Linked Press fought to unseal portions of Cosby’s decade-outdated deposition testimony in accuser Andrea Constand’s sex assault and defamation lawsuit towards Cosby, which he had settled in 2006.

Andrea Constand is observed with prosecutor Kristen Gibbons Feden, proper, soon after the jury convicted Bill Cosby for sexual assault. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Convicted on retrial

Dozens of other accusers had come forward because then to accuse Cosby, lengthy beloved as “America’s Dad” simply because of his hit 1980s sitcom, of related misconduct. Montgomery County Judge Stephen O’Neill permitted just 1 of them to testify at Cosby’s very first trial in 2017, which ended with an acquittal.

But a yr later on, soon after the #MeToo motion exploded in the wake of reporting on Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, the judge permitted 5 other accusers to testify at the retrial. The jury convicted Cosby on all 3 felony sex-assault counts.

Attorney Brian W. Perry argued in the appeal that letting other accusers testify “flips constitutional jurisprudence on its head, and the ‘presumption of guilt,’ rather than the presumption of innocence, becomes the premise.”

Spokesperson Andrew Wyatt explained Cosby was “extremely thankful” the court would hear the case. He explained the choice comes as demonstrators across the nation protest the death of Black persons at the hands of police and expose the “corruption that lies within the criminal justice system.”

“As we have all stated, the false conviction of Bill Cosby is so much bigger than him — it’s about the destruction of ALL Black people and people of colour in America,” Wyatt explained in a statement.

Cosby’s attorneys also challenged his classification as a sexually violent predator topic to lifetime supervision. The actor, who insists he had a consensual experience with accuser Constand, has explained he would under no circumstances express remorse to the parole board.

The Linked Press commonly does not title persons who say they have been victims of sexual assault with no their permission, which Constand has granted.