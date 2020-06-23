Bill Cosby ‘Extremely Thankful’ After Pennsylvania Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Appeal

WENN/Dennis Van Tine

Pennsylvania Supreme Court judges have provided incarcerated Bill Cosby a glimmer of hope by agreeing to hear his sexual assault conviction appeal.

The disgraced actor was sentenced to 3-to-10 many years behind bars in 2018 right after he was identified guilty of drugging and raping Temple University personnel member Andrea Constand.

Cosby has repeatedly attempted and failed to have the conviction overturned, arguing he did not obtain a honest trial.

In January, Cosby’s attorneys filed a new movement with officials at the state’s highest court, calling on them to critique a December (19) determination handed down by Pennsylvania Superior Court judges to uphold his conviction on 3 counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Now authorities at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court have picked to hear the embattled comedian’s appeal, in which he maintains the trial judge must not have permitted 5 gals to testify about their separate abuse allegations towards Cosby, as element of prosecutors’ bid to demonstrate he was a serial sexual predator.

Supreme Court officials will also examine a earlier deal Cosby had with a former prosecutor at the Montgomery County District Attorney’s workplace, who agreed not to carry criminal costs – a guarantee the 82-yr-previous funnyman claims he relied on when offering testimony in Constand’s civil suit.

His deposition, which incorporated a confession about acquiring quaaludes to give to gals he needed to have intercourse with, was finally utilised towards him to safe his conviction at trial.

After the appeal information emerged on Tuesday (June 23), Cosby’s representative unveiled the actor was “extremely thankful” to the court judges for granting him an chance to battle the situation, reviews Assortment.

“As we have all stated, the false conviction of Bill Cosby is so much bigger than him – it’s about the destruction of ALL Black people and people of colour in America,” the spokesperson additional.