Ben Higgins Owns Up to His Failure in Standing Up for Olivia Caridi on ‘The Bachelor’

‘The Bachelor: The Biggest Seasons – Ever!’ host Chris Harrison also troubles an apology to the season 20 alum who admitted to getting ashamed of herself right after getting portrayed as a villain on the present.

Ben Higgins is attempting to make amend with one particular of the most memorable contestants on his season of “The Bachelor“. When Olivia Caridi created an look on the Monday, June 22, episode of “The Bachelor: The Biggest Seasons – Ever!“, the Bachelor Nation alum joined in to express his regret for not standing up for her.

Speaking to the former information anchor by means of video chat, the season 20 lead stated, “As I look back on that time, I think my lack of wisdom and maturity in standing up for you publicly while I knew this was hard for you.” He extra, “I think the way I navigated the confrontations and the issues on the show could have been better to help you. But mostly I just wanted to speak to you and say ‘I’m sorry.’ ”

Higgins then sent a exclusive message to viewers. “Come on. This girl is a rock star. She laid her heart on the line for love and she tried her best. And you know what? Yes, it didn’t come off perfectly all the time, but none of us did,” he pleaded. “And that’s the beauty of the show is we lay our hearts out there and we do things to make people laugh and to join in on this experience and that’s what Olivia did.”

“And so if we can’t wrap our arms around Olivia and say, ‘Well done, and we’ll lift you up, and we’re just happy you did this,’ then you’re crazy,” the 31-yr-previous went on to say, just before the moment yet again claiming obligation for the problems she faced publish-the present. “So, Olivia, I’m sorry. I take responsibility for this, but I also just wanna tell everybody how awesome you are.”

Caridi joined the Monday episode to share what it was like for her right after getting branded the villain of Higgins’ season. “I watched the first episode, and then I tried to watch the second, and I just couldn’t do it,” she informed host Chris Harrison. “I was just mortified and hurt, and all these girls are saying this and that about me, and I realized this is going to be a really hard couple of months, or however long it airs.”

“There was so much pain associated with it. I felt terrible that I had hurt people. I never wanted to, but obviously it was clear that I did, and so that hurt,” the 27-yr-previous went on. “And then seeing what people really thought of me and what people were saying, that was really hard. I’m sure a lot of it was deserved, but I did feel like some of it was a little ruthless. And it affected me.”

Caridi confessed that the “making fun of my physical attributes that I can’t change” took a toll on her self-esteem. She grew to become “ashamed of myself and embarrassed” as the season progressed. “I didn’t want to be out in public,” she recounted. “Then when I was out in public, folks had been [whispering]. Absolutely nothing prepares you for that.”

Although admitting that the practical experience was terrible for her, Caridi insisted that she did not regret going via it. “The person that I am now is just so resilient and empathetic and compassionate towards all people. It’s been four years and I have struggled hard to become the person that I am today, but I am proud,” she stated, “and I’m not ashamed anymore, because I know that I’m not that person.”

Caridi’s candid confession prompted Harrison to also problem an apology of his very own. “I hate to hear this,” the 48-yr-previous Television host stated. “I truly am sorry that you had to go through this and that you did go through this.”