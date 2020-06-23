Beloved Dallas Diner Chain Helps Give Homeless Children Something To Celebrate… Their Own Birthdays – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Sixty-4 many years in the past this week, Norma’s Cafe initially opened its doors in Oak Cliff.

For the final 4 many years, it is shared its birthday month with The Birthday Get together Task, which throws events and produces smiles for homeless young children all around the nation.

Undoubtedly, this 12 months it does not seem the very same.

“There are no high fives. There are no handshakes going on.” mentioned Paige Chenault, founder of The Birthday Get together Task. “And yet, they were still willing to say that they believe in the power of a celebration.”

A celebration in spite of the pandemic that is wreaked havoc on the two eating places and nonprofits.

But clients at Norma’s Cafe have a likelihood to record birthday messages.

“Those videos will then be sent to different children and make sure they feel special on their birthday, especially during a pandemic,” mentioned Katy Anderson of Norma’s Cafe.

Buyer can also donate a toy, ages toddler to teen, at any of the 5 Norma’s Cafe areas this month. It will go straight to the Birthday Get together Task.

Norma’,s is also offering a unique edition birthday cake pie for the duration of for the rest of the month.

“It very a lot tastes like a birthday cake pie cookie dough mixture but in pie kind. It is definitely scrumptious,’ mentioned Anderson.

Chenault mentioned all strategies that show providing and partnership like she’s never ever observed.

“The way that people are elevating one another, it’s no longer about competition. It’s about collaboration,” Chenault mentioned. “We rise by lifting others, and we have seen that in such profound ways.”