Bay Area Attorney Sues Facebook, Calls Site’s Standards Enforcement Inconsistent, Capricious – San Francisco

ALAMEDA (KPIX) — A Bay Area guy has filed a lawsuit towards Facebook immediately after obtaining his account blocked quite a few instances. Dan Balsam says it is political speech even though Facebook has flagged it as dislike speech. Balsam, a Bay Area lawyer greatest regarded for his lawsuits towards e-mail spammers, says he is extremely vocal about how he feels politically but it is under no circumstances dislike speech.

Balsam says he’s taking on Facebook immediately after the social media internet site shut down his account for the fifth time.

One particular of Balsam’s posts that acquired Facebook’s consideration says “I don’t know why conservatives are making such a big deal about wearing a mask in public. It’s not like it bothered them before” over a image of hooded members of the Ku Klux Klan.

Balsam says, “What it really comes down to is political speech. There’s a right to political speech and Facebook is censoring it.”

Balsam claims Facebook’s algorithms do not perform. In his complaint he calls them inconsistent, arbitrary and capricious. People algorithms have flagged him as a repeat violator of Facebook’s local community specifications.

Balsam continued, “If this is happening to me, it’s probably happening to other people. I want them to fix their algorithms. I’m looking for big, systemic change on how Facebook operates right now.”

Facebook would not comment on this particular lawsuit.

Balsam is not searching for any financial damages, he just needs his account restored and to make positive the exact same point does not come about to some others. He would also like Facebook to have representatives that can take care of calls from customers to resolve appeals.