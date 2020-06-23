Bachelorette Clare Crawley Opens Up About Past Abusive Relationship & What She’s Looking For Now

Clare Crawley is not like other Bachelorettes.

She’s the oldest girl to ever get the gig, she’s had the career the longest devoid of essentially ever filming anything at all, and it can be been 5 or 6 many years because most of the public has actually noticed her. That implies there is a great deal to discover about the Bachelor franchise’s newest primary lady, and she opened up about some of it through an interview on the Bachelor Content Hour podcast, which came out on Tuesday.

Clare unveiled that soon after Juan Pablo’s season, she met about getting to be the subsequent Bachelorette, but could not have been happier that the career went to Andi Dorfman, partially mainly because Clare herself was not prepared. Even ahead of going on The Bachelor, she had been dealing with some personalized things she’s never ever actually talked about ahead of.

“Top into this, there is so significantly far more background that I have never ever even talked about, even on that season of The Bachelor, that I held within, that I did not share with the planet. I did not even share with my close friends,” she stated. “I had just gone through a really, really abusive relationship going into Juan Pablo’s season.”