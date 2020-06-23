B2K Member J Boog: Chris Stokes Never Molested Us, They’re Lying!!

10 many years in the past Raz B, a single of the members of the boy band B2K, accused their former manager – enjoyment executive Chris Stokes – of “molesting” him. Ray B later on took back individuals claims, and confessed to producing it all up.

This week, Ray B appeared to levy very similar allegations. A handful of days in the past Raz announced that he is functioning on a “documentary” of his daily life, and recommended that he is be spilling some revelations about Chris Stokes and 2000s singer Marques Houston.

At the identical time, Raz B’s brother Ricky Romance leaked an interview the place he produced disturbing – but unsubstantiated – claims towards Chris Stokes and Marques Houston.

Chris and Marques right away started trending on Twitter, and followers started speculating all sorts of horrible items about the two males.

Very well now a different former B2K band member, J Boog, is coming out to defend Chris and Marques. He claims that Chris was like a father to the group, and In no way harmed any individual.

Appear what he posted: