B2K Member J Boog: Chris Stokes Never Molested Us, They’re Lying!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

10 many years in the past Raz B, a single of the members of the boy band B2K, accused their former manager – enjoyment executive Chris Stokes – of “molesting” him. Ray B later on took back individuals claims, and confessed to producing it all up.

This week, Ray B appeared to levy very similar allegations. A handful of days in the past Raz announced that he is functioning on a “documentary” of his daily life, and recommended that he is be spilling some revelations about Chris Stokes and 2000s singer Marques Houston.

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR