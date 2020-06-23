Asylum Seeker Girl Holds 5th Birthday Party On Zoom From Detention Centre

A five-12 months-previous woman who has invested months in immigration detention on a remote Australian island celebrated her birthday on a Zoom get in touch with on Tuesday evening, with pals and supporters taking turns to want her properly.

The small woman, Kopika, is the eldest youngster of the “Biloela family” — the Tamil family members who settled in the town of Biloela in regional Queensland, Australia, just before staying taken into immigration detention two many years in the past.

Kopika turned five on Tuesday. Her small sister, Tharunicaa, turns three following month. Each have been born in Australia.

The #HomeToBilo campaign, which is calling for the government to allow the family members stay in Australia, organised the virtual birthday celebration for Kopika. Unable to make video calls from detention, the family members dialled in to hear the wellwishers above audio.

“Happy birthday, Kopika, we hope you’re having a lovely day,” explained Biloela resident Laraine Webster. “We love you so much.”

1 couple, Anne and John, gave Kopika “five big claps” to celebrate the milestone. Simone Cameron, who grew up in Biloela, and her daughter Isabelle had baked a rainbow cake for Kopika, 1 of many produced in her honour. Isabelle blew out the candles on the get in touch with.

Isabelle also study Kopika an acrostic poem she had written. K was for “kind”, O for “oh so smart”, P for “pretty cheeky”, I for “incredibly awesome”, K for “kooky”, and A for “already 5”.

“Thank you!” Kopika named out excitedly as each and every individual spoke to her.