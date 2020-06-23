Asia Kate Dillon Declines Judging Role Post-SAG Awards’ Refusal to Remove Gender-Specific Categories

Instagram

The ‘Billion’ star has previously penned an open letter to the Display Actors Guild bosses, urging them to revamp the prizegiving ahead of the 2021 awards season.

“John Wick: Chapter three – Parabellum” star Asia Kate Dillon has turned down the opportunity to vote for the Display Actors Guild awards following committee bosses refused to remove gender-distinct classes.

The “Billions” star penned an open letter to SAG bosses, urging them to revamp the prizegiving ahead of the 2021 awards season, and they have now responded by urging the actor join a greater discussion on the challenge – although explaining it really is not achievable to make alterations for the approaching ceremony.

“SAG-AFTRA and the SAG Awards have a long history of championing communities that lack representation within our industry,” the union letter reads. “We continue to strive to be as inclusive as possible and the work is by no means done. The suggestion to go to one category raises significant concerns in terms of gender parity as well as racial and ethnic diversity. However, this is a larger conversation we are continuing to explore, and we’ll be reaching out to you for a discussion with the SAG Awards.”

“As you know, our nominating committee has been selected and notified and the 27th SAG Awards season is underway. We would welcome your participation on the Nominating Committee, however, we respect your position should you choose to decline this year.”

And Dillon has completed just that, thanking the SAG bosses for their response.

“I’m glad to hear that you strive to be as inclusive as possible and that you agree the work is by no means done,” the star writes. “I am also heartened by your acknowledgement that this is a larger conversation you’re willing to have… (but) I am disappointed to learn that you are not prepared to make changes for the upcoming 27th SAG Awards, slated for January 24, 2021…”.

“I don’t have all of the answers; all I can do is expose the problems and commit to working toward their solutions. I continue to believe that abolishing gendered acting categories, in tandem with putting in place new regulations to ensure a significant increase of BIPOC nominees, is a key part of the solution…”

“In closing, I decline participation as a judge of the acting categories in their current exclusionary form, but I look forward to our continued conversation.”