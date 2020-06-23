Army Suspects Foul Play In Disappearance Of Texas Soldier Vanessa Guillen – Dallas / Fort Worth

KILLEEN, Texas (/AP) – U.S. Army investigators are suspecting foul perform in the disappearance of a Texas soldier who has been missing for two months, a congresswoman confirmed Tuesday.

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance is getting handled as a criminal investigation soon after she went missing April 22, U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia explained Tuesday at a information conference with the solider’s family members.

“We don’t want just attention. We want action. We want answers,” Garcia explained Tuesday. “We’ve got to remember that this is a family that is hurting.”

Garcia, a Democrat representing Texas’s 29th congressional district, and Guillen’s family members met with Army leaders to go over the investigation into the disappearance of the 20-yr-previous Fort Hood soldier.

In the course of the meeting, family members members informed Army officials that Guillen informed them she’d been sexually harassed by her superiors. But Guillen did not report the harassment due to the fact she was afraid of retaliation, explained Natalie Khawam, the family’s lawyer.

Khawam explained she would like Congress to carry out an investigation into how the situation is getting dealt with due to the fact Army investigators haven’t been disclosing particulars. The only facts Army leaders offered is Guilan’s final acknowledged make contact with on April at 11:30 a.m., Garcia explained.

“There’s something extremely troubling about this case. A military base is probably one of the most secure places you can be. You have ID check-ins. There are security cameras everywhere,” Khawam informed KHOU-Television on Monday.

Guillen was final noticed at a Fort Hood parking whole lot sporting a black T-shirt and purple work out pants.

A tip led a search workforce, such as Texas EquuSearch, to the Leon River on Monday, but they did not find something. Meanwhile, Guillen’s vehicle, keys and wallet have been all left behind in the armory space in which she was functioning earlier in the day on April 22, and her telephone is missing.

“I demand justice and I demand their respect and that they respect my daughter as a soldier,” Guillen’s mom, Gloria Guillen, explained in Spanish Tuesday. “She enlisted for her country and to protect us. And now that she needs us, we need to support her and find her.”

On Twitter, Fort Hood officials are asking for any individual with facts to come forward.

A $50,000 reward is getting made available for any facts that prospects to the soldier’s whereabouts. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and the League of United Latin American Citizens is each and every contributing $25,000 to fund the reward.

