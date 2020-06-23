ARM-based Japanese supercomputer is now the fastest in the world

A Japanese supercomputer has taken the top rated spot in the biannual Leading500 supercomputer velocity ranking. Fugaku, a computer system in Kobe co-formulated by Riken and Fujitsu, can make use of Fujitsu’s 48-core A64FX method-on-chip. It is the initially time a computer system based mostly on ARM processors has topped the listing.

Fugaku turned in a Leading500 HPL outcome of 415.five petaflops, two.eight occasions as quick as IBM’s Summit, the nearest competitor. Fugaku also attained top rated spots in other rankings that check computer systems on diverse workloads, such as Graph 500, HPL-AI, and HPCG. No earlier supercomputer has ever led all 4 rankings at the moment.

When fastest supercomputer rankings commonly bounce in between American- and Chinese-produced programs, this is Japan’s initially method to rank initially on the Leading500 in 9 many years due to the fact Fugaku’s predecessor, Riken’s K computer system. Total there are 226 Chinese supercomputers on the listing, 114 from America, and 30 from Japan. US-based mostly programs contribute the most aggregate effectiveness with 644 petaflops.

I set up the speak to tracing app for #COVID-19 on my Smartphone. Simulation on #Fugaku signifies we need to have 60% distribution for effectiveness. I inspire folks in Japan to set up to safeguard oneself & conserve lives. It was professional reviewed to be privacy protected. https://t.co/p2xWyvOJlR — Satoshi Matsuoka (@ProfMatsuoka) June 22, 2020

Fugaku is set to go into total operation following fiscal yr. So far it has been utilised on an experimental basis to exploration COVID-19, such as diagnostics, simulating the spread of the SARS-CoV-two virus, and the effectiveness of Japan’s new speak to tracing app.