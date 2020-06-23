Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 2D27

Apple these days launched a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, upgrading the present 2D15 firmware to 2D27.

No specifics are offered on what is incorporated in the refreshed firmware at this time, but there have been ongoing complaints from ‌AirPods Pro‌ customers about difficulties with Energetic Noise Cancellation and crackling or popping sounds.

Apple is also incorporating a new spatial audio characteristic to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ in iOS 14, so there is a probability the firmware update is connected to that new alternative. Spatial audio fundamentally supplies surround sound employing superior movement monitoring and gadget place tactics.

There is no clear lower way to improve the firmware of the ‌AirPods Pro‌, with the new firmware set up above-the-air when the AirPods are linked to an iOS gadget. Placing the ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌ in the situation, connecting the ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌ to a energy supply, and then pairing the ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌ to an iPhone or an iPad really should force the update immediately after a quick time period of time.

You can verify your ‌AirPods Pro‌ firmware by following these methods:

Make confident the ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌ are linked to your iOS gadget.

Open the Settings app.

Tap Standard.

Tap About.

Tap ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌.

Appear at the variety subsequent to “Firmware Version.”

It can be been above a month given that Apple launched the 2D15 firmware, and there had been mixed reviews about regardless of whether that update assisted with some of the difficulties that men and women have been encountering.

‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌ firmware updates frequently contain effectiveness enhancements, bug fixes, and characteristic tweaks, but we could not discover out what is new for some time as Apple does not offer any sort of release notes for ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌ updates.