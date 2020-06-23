Apple Begins Selling Standalone 2-Meter Thunderbolt 3 Pro Cable for $129

Apple has quietly started out offering its two-meter Thunderbolt 3 cable priced at $129, providing a braided layout and lively cable technologies that supports complete Thunderbolt 3 information transfer speeds of up to 40Gb/s. This marks the 1st time the cable has been obtainable as a standalone acquire, as it is otherwise only obtainable incorporated with the Pro Show XDR.

Featuring a black braided layout that coils without having tangling, this two-meter cable supports Thunderbolt 3 information transfer up to 40Gb/s, USB 3.one Gen two information transfer up to 10Gb/s, DisplayPort video output (HBR3), and charging up to 100W. Use this cable to connect a Mac with Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to Thunderbolt 3 gadgets this kind of as Pro Show XDR, docks, and difficult drives.

Passive Thunderbolt 3 cables like Apple’s typical edition are constrained to shorter lengths of significantly less than a meter, as they are unable to retain highest speeds above longer lengths. Energetic electronics in the cable connectors are needed for longer-length cables, which adds appreciably to the price. Even so, Apple’s Thunderbolt 3 Pro Cable carries a selling price premium above quite a few other lively cables, which includes an $80 Belkin one particular also carried by Apple.

Lengths past two or 3 meters call for optical cables that are even far more high-priced, and optical Thunderbolt 3 cables are only just now starting up to come to marketplace with rates starting up at various hundred bucks.