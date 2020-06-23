Anushka Sharma takes a stand against China’s annual dog-meat festival

China has a tradition of celebrating a dog-meat festival each and every yr. It lasts 10 days. Regardless of the controversial practice and a good deal of backlash from the globe, the nation began this annual honest this yr as properly. The festival has been condemned by quite a few for it is inhumane consumption of dog-meat and a variety of movies and images have surfaced in excess of the many years that have opened our eyes to the brutal nature of the festival.

Speaking up against the festival, actor and animal welfare activist Anushka Sharma took to her social media and posted about the commencement of the honest. She posted a screenshot of a information post and wrote, “What will it take for them to ?!”