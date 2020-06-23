Antioch Police Officers Union Chief Apologizes For Post About Slapping Protesters’ Faces – San Francisco

ANTIOCH (KPIX) — The head of a Bay Spot police officers union has apologized soon after producing a social media comment about police and protesters.

At the center of the controversy is Antioch police officer Steve Aiello, president of that city’s police union. He apologized in an e-mail on Tuesday, calling it a misunderstanding about an online meme, and his reply.

“So the quote reads ‘Maybe it’s the people, not the cops that need better training,’ says Antioch resident Shagoofa Kahn. “Then, Steve Aiello, president of the police union, said ‘I firmly believe an open-handed slap to the face’ is 100% justified in this incident.’ How does that make sense? It’s just.”

Kahn mentioned when she noticed Officer Aiello’s publish on Facebook she knew it crossed a line. Even though she is delighted it has given that been deleted, she is not pleased with the officer’s explanation, that it was by some means misconstrued.

“He said that the advocates in our community are taking it out of context when we were not,” Kahn says. “We were just reading, exactly, word for word, what he was saying.”

“These types of comments, being made by the head of the police union, almost makes me wonder why would you feel so involved to say something like that,” says Lamar Thorpe, Council Member and Mayor Professional Tem of Antioch. “His comments are not in alignment with what I see with our Chief of Police.”

Thorpe says it is that misalignment, amid the recent emphasis on police is what helps make him concerned.

“Given the climate of not just our community, but the globe,” Thorpe says. “So for anyone to say something so reckless is unfortunate.”

There will be a police accountability protest in Antioch on Wednesday. Each the mayor and the Police Chief have condemned Aiello’s Facebook publish.

Officer Aiello did not reply to a KPIX five interview request, but has launched a statement: