Another noose was found on a NASCAR track property over the weekend

The noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway was not the only one particular that appeared at a NASCAR racing facility over the weekend.

The president of Sonoma Raceway, a street program positioned in Sonoma, Calif., that has hosted NASCAR Cup Series races because 1989, claims that on Saturday a “staff member discovered a piece of twine tied in what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree on raceway property.”

Added Steve Webpage, the track’s president who also serves as its general manager (by means of NBC Sports activities): “Our staff, on-site business tenants and local law enforcement have been contacted and asked to share any information they may have. The incident is under investigation by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department. Sonoma Raceway takes this incident very seriously and is dedicated to operating a facility that is welcoming to everyone.”

Sonoma Raceway’s yearly NASCAR Cup Series race, which initially was scheduled for June 14, was moved to Charlotte since of the COVID-19 pandemic and held on May well 27. Sonoma is anticipated to be additional back to the routine in 2021. Speedway Motorsports owns Sonoma Raceway.

The noose in Wallace’s garage was identified a day later on at Talladega Superspeedway, which is owned by NASCAR and positioned in Talladega, Ala. It was found just about two weeks right after Wallace’s push to have the Confederate flag banned from NASCAR races grew to become prosperous. NASCAR on June 10 announced it had prohibited the show of the flag at all of its occasions and properties.

Each the FBI and NASCAR are investigating the Talladega noose, which is believed to have been positioned at some level for the duration of Sunday’s rain delay of the Geico 500. Wallace in no way noticed the noose. The race eventually was postponed to Monday since of inclement weather.

“The deal that happened yesterday, sorry I’m not wearing my mask, but I wanted to show whoever it was that you’re not going to take away my smile and I’m going to keep on going,” Wallace stated on the Fox broadcast right after finishing the race 14th, standing in front of a crowd of supporters in the stands.

Extra NASCAR president Steve Phelps ahead of Monday’s race: “This is a difficult time for our sport, but we are going to react swiftly and again we’re going to use all the means, resources at our disposal and of those of the FBI to make sure this person or persons are caught and dealt with swiftly and severely. There’s no room for this at all, and we won’t tolerate it.”

The garage place at Talladega was not open to followers Sunday since of the coronavirus. Only race teams, NASCAR/track officials and security crews have been permitted accessibility.

NASCAR’s race weekend at Talladega also prompted protests from Confederate flag defenders, like a parade of trucks and motorcycles displaying the stars and bars outdoors the track on Saturday and a “Defund NASCAR” banner featuring the flag staying flown by a plane over the track Sunday.