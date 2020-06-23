An 18, 22-Year-Old Are Being Questioned By Police – Detroit

( DETROIT) – Flint Police have recognized two males in connection to a viral assault at a Macy’s shop.

Police say they are questioning the 18 and 22-12 months-outdated on how the incident began.

A Macy’s spokesperson stated the incident was unprovoked but a Facebook publish claims the victim — who is a Macy’s worker — utilised a racial slur.

Macy’s says safety has elevated at the shop.

