Amputee Refugee Missing Out On Medical Care In Coronavirus Pandemic

When Jamshid Rahimi Azar fell down final month, there was no one to aid him.

“As I was going out I had a fall on the asphalt in the front yard,” he advised Information. “I was experiencing sharp pains and had to crawl back to the stairs as I was feeling extremely light headed.”

Rahimi Azar’s suitable leg was amputated over the knee in December 2019, right after remedy for a cancerous tumour in his muscle tissue was unsuccessful. At the of his surgical treatment, the Iranian guy had been waiting for a lot more than 6 many years for his refugee declare to be heard by the Australian government.

Then the coronavirus pandemic struck. Now as he is mastering to dwell without having his leg, even the restricted assistance he was expecting is out of attain.

“The prosthetic leg is not the right fit for me and I am constantly falling and injuring myself,” Rahimi Azar advised Information. “I have lost all self-confidence and hope.”

Restrictions to restrict the spread of COVID-19 indicate most of his health-related appointments have been cancelled, in accordance to a report written by his treating psychologist in April.

“He has not received appropriate treatments such as physiotherapy for adapting his amputated organ to the prosthesis. This has caused him to fall many times during the previous month,” wrote psychologist Dr Hoda Barazandeh.

She concluded that his isolation and bodily issue have left his psychological wellness in a important issue.

“I feel I have fallen into a well,” Rahimi Azar mentioned. “I have no support and I have no ability to get out of this deep hole.”

His psychologist wrote that Rahimi Azar was nonetheless mastering to move with one particular foot and was unable to do each day duties this kind of as cleansing and cooking. He lives in a sharehouse, but he is not shut with his housemates and they are out at operate through the day. His residence also has stairs that are challenging for him to navigate. He is no longer ready to drive.

Rahimi Azar is one particular of 13,000 asylum seekers on bridging visas in the Australian neighborhood waiting for their standing to be resolved. As an asylum seeker, he are unable to accessibility the Nationwide Disability Insurance coverage Scheme (NDIS). He has a caseworker, but they are not medically certified. He is desperate for a carer, a lot more acceptable accommodation, and products such as a far better-fitting prosthetic and a wheelchair.

Without having a carer, Rahimi Azar would typically depend on pals for assistance. But even that is challenging suitable now.

“Due to the social distancing rules, his friends stopped visiting him and he feels much more isolated and forgotten,” Barazandeh’s report stated. “Since he does not have anyone in Australia to support him, he is feeling isolated, hopeless and helpless.”

Rahimi Azar utilised to operate as a chef and shell out taxes in Australia, but is now unable to operate and struggling financially. In accordance to a January 2020 letter from a medical professional at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Rahimi Azar will be unfit to operate in any capability for the subsequent two many years. He receives $820 a month in an asylum seeker payment from Centrelink, of which $200 is left right after lease. He was previously struggling to shell out for medicine to deal with his asthma.

The two the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre’s letter and the psychologist’s letter advocate for Rahimi Azar to get the disability assistance pension, which is double the payment he at present receives.

But Australia’s welfare company Centrelink has advised Rahimi Azar’s caseworker he is ineligible for the disability pension due to the fact of his visa standing. As an asylum seeker, he is ineligible even for the JobSeeker unemployment payment.

Rahimi Azar, 41, has lived in Melbourne considering that 2013, right after getting held at Darwin’s detention centre for 3 months.

Asylum seekers who arrived by boat about that — identified as the “legacy caseload” — had been barred from applying for safety right up until getting a formal invitation from a government minister, which could get up to 4 many years. And even then, they could only apply for short-term visas.

In April 2017 Rahimi Azar was ultimately ready to apply for a 5-12 months protected haven enterprise visa. But he is nonetheless waiting for an interview with the Division of House Affairs. The division did not react to News’ queries about the lengthy wait, but it is not unusual: at the start out of April 2020, practically six,000 individuals from the exact same broad cohort of boat arrivals had been waiting for the division to come to a decision on their applications.

Even if his declare succeeds and Australia recognises him as a refugee, the truth that Rahimi Azar arrived by boat signifies he will only be eligible for a short-term visa, and thus will not be ready to accessibility the NDIS or the disability pension. Even so, he may well be ready to get the “special benefit” welfare payment — equivalent to Jobseeker — and the coronavirus supplement. The only other different is for property affairs minister Peter Dutton or acting immigration minister Alan Tudge to workout their so-referred to as “God powers” to grant him a visa.

Rahimi Azar started to expertise soreness in his leg in December 2018. That soreness was only diagnosed as cancer in mid-2019. By that , the cancer was previously metastatic in the muscle tissue of his suitable leg. It was amputated 10cm over his suitable knee in December 2019 at a Melbourne hospital.

The selection to amputate has brought him “intensive psychological pain”, his psychologist wrote, “and he has been unable to get used to a life with one leg”.

Rahimi Azar advised Information that the reduction of his leg tends to make him come to feel “defenceless”.

“I keep the lights on at night as I am afraid I will not be able to defend myself if something were to happen,” he mentioned. “I sincerely plead publicly for the home affairs minister and immigration minister to consider my needs with compassion. May they hear me.”