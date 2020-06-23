Ambush Buzzworl Insists He’s Just Being ‘Playful’ After Ray BLK Accuses Him of Groping Her

Instagram

Ambush Buzzworl has launched a public apology to fellow British star Ray BLK, claiming he under no circumstances ‘aggressively’ grabbed her and only needed to compliment her.

British rapper Ambush Buzzworl has apologised to singer Ray BLK for touching her “inappropriately” at a YouTube occasion earlier this yr 2020.

The star went public with the allegation on Twitter on Sunday, June 21, 2020, claiming that Ambush “aggressively” grabbed and shook her breast, incorporating that, when she confronted Ambush above the alleged incident moments later on, he replied, “What can I say Ray, they were looking nice.”

When Ambush responded to her posts privately with a voice note, saying, “Ray, man, don’t do me like this, man, I’m sorry, I apologise, man… It does violate, I didn’t mean to make you feel any sort of way,” he later on sent a different message, incorporating, “You don’t need to stick it on me,” which riled Ray, genuine title Rita Ekwere.

On the other hand, in a publish on Instagram on Monday evening, Ambush mentioned, “Listening back to those voice notes now I sound stupid. As guys we do things without realising we’re violating, we need to become more aware of the female experience.”

Ambush denied staying aggressive or grabbing her physique, and insisted he was staying “playful” and “complimenting her” – but had upset her far more than he had realised.

While he was “shocked at how everything unfolded,” he mentioned he has discovered the condition “humbling,” insisting, “I’m definitely still learning and growing. My intentions were never to make her feel violated. All I can do is continue to learn.”

He went on to give a direct apology to Ray BLK, saying, “I was inappropriate and invasive with my actions and for that I apologise.”