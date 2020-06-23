Amber Rose Reportedly DUMPED By Baby Daddy On Father’s Day!!

MTO Information is hearing reviews that Amber Rose and her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards have split. Some social media reviews say that the couple truly split on Father’s Day.

A number of months back, the couple welcomed a newborn Slash Electrical Alexander Edwards, into the globe final October. And now significantly less than a yr later on, Amber’s a single mama yet again.

Amber is also mom to 6-yr-previous Sebastian Taylor Thomaz with rapper Wiz Khalifa. Wiz dropped Amber significantly less than a yr following Sebastian was born as nicely.

