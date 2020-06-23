Akshay Kumar is all praise for this Delhi Police officer singing Teri Mitti

The planet is battling the coronavirus pandemic and we’re forced to be beneath a nationwide lockdown. In this kind of a predicament, our cops proceed to inspire us. Our police forces have been on the alert to retain us all protected and safe. Akshay Kumar not long ago shared a unique video of a Delhi Police officer singing Teri Mitti from his Kesari (2019).

The video displays Delhi Police cop Rajat Rathod singing the gorgeous verses of the song whilst enjoying the guitar along with it. Emotional following viewing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Teri Mitti is a song which always gives me goosebumps, no matter how many times I hear it, this time was no different Thank you Rajat ji for sharing. #CopThatSings :)”

(Affiliate Link) Teri Mitti is a song which constantly offers me goosebumps, no matter how quite a few occasions I hear it, this time was no diverse ♥ï¸Â Thank you Rajat ji for sharing. #CopThatSings 🙂 https://t.co/JTmy6qiSjs pic.twitter.com/FymUgo7u4U

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 23, 2020

Thanking the police officer in one more video, Akshay praised Rajat for all the great get the job done he has been undertaking. He even praised him for his singing talent and even clapped for him.

Sweet substantially!

Meanwhile, on the get the job done front, Akshay Kumar has some thrilling releases lined up like Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Atrangi Re.