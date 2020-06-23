After Life: Ricky Gervais says Netflix show will end after season three

Ricky Gervais has exposed that the approaching third season of After Existence will be its final.

The Workplace creator, who writes, directs, creates and stars in the dark Netflix comedy, informed The Sun that he wouldn’t be taking the show past a third season, regardless of its results.

“I’ve already made my mind up – there just won’t be a fourth,” Gervais stated.

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not just the headlines

“You never say never but you put those things out there to make you remember because it’s tempting, it’s very tempting.”

Evaluating his purpose as author to that of a conductor primary an orchestra with his back to the audience, Gervais stated: “The audience think they want another one but they don’t know, they’re not sure, so you’ve got to be careful.”





Study much more

Gervais stars in After Existence as Tony, a widower mourning the reduction of his wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman) after she dies of breast cancer.

Following the results of the British comedy’s 2nd season, which dropped on Netflix in April, Gervais agreed to make a third season of After Existence as component of a multi-venture deal with the streaming services in Might.

This will incorporate creating new scripted tasks for Netflix, as nicely as airing his stand-up specials on the platform.