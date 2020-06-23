Activist Oluwatoyin Salau Death Investigation: Man Allegedly Confesses to Rape, Killing

Following the death of 19-12 months-old Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau, far more particulars have emerged about who allegedly killed her and how.

On June 15, the Tallahassee Police Division confirmed by means of a press release that the two bodies that had been identified on June 13 have been recognized as Salau and 74-12 months-old Victoria Sims. Aaron Glee, Jr., 49, was recognized as the suspect in the situation and had been taken into custody, per the press release.

In accordance to a probable trigger affidavit filed on June 19 and obtained by E! Information, the stays of Salau, whose title was redacted in the document but recognized as a 19 12 months old’s, have been identified in a wooded location adjacent to Glee’s residence. “[Redacted] physique was identified to have been purposely covered with leaves and other vegetation,” the affidavit states. “It would be established that [redacted] was the victim of murder.”

The affidavit even more explained that Glee obtained a bus ticket somewhere around two hrs prior to Sims and Salau’s bodies have been found and traveled from Tallahassee to West Palm Seaside. He was detained by the Orlando Police Division at a Greyhound bus terminal early on June 14. A probable trigger affidavit with regards to the death of Sims mentioned that Glee had a “suspected blood stain on his pants” when he was “intercepted” in Orlando.

The affidavit stated that Glee then complained of issues breathing and was taken to a close by hospital, in which he “made voluntary admissions to the officers guarding him that he had murdered two women in Tallahassee,” in accordance to the affidavit. “He would also place a telephone call to his mother and make these same admissions. These admissions were video recorded via body worn cameras.”