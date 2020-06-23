Abhishek Bachchan Recalls the Time he was in Awe of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a energy-couple of Bollywood that inspires hundreds of thousands by just staying themselves and there is no denying that. The duo started out off as good friends, grew to become colleagues, later on grew to become lovers and currently are companions for daily life. The pair has completed various movies with each other that the audience has appreciated them as well. Abhishek not long ago took to Instagram to speak about his movie Raavan which was directed by Mani Ratnam and had him alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He has been releasing a video every single day as portion of his series to celebrate 20 many years of his occupation. Abhishek spoke about how he was in comprehensive awe of Aishwarya for the duration of the filming as she did all her scenes so effortlessly.

He mentioned, “My 8th film with the missus. She was an absolute trooper during the making of the film. The dedication, and sheer strength it took for her to perform the complexities of her role is just awe inspiring. And she did it all with her trademark smile. To think that she had to perform each scene ( regardless of how emotionally and physically challenging ) baffles me. And to do it twice each time- as we were shooting the Hindi and Tamil versions simultaneously. Huge salute!,”

