A Tove Lo Tweet Is Going Viral That Is Inherintely False

I was minding my very own small business navigating this and that on Twitter when I came across a tweet that struck me deeply.
The tweet had 47,000 retweets and 250,000 likes.
Now, no offense to this man or woman, but as most of the homosexual and woke straight population know, Tove Lo has been building unbelievable music for many years. Many years.
She’s additional than just the “Habits” lady.
Tove is one particular of the hardest functioning pop ladies, no, pop ARTISTS, out there.
And I will just say it: Tove Lo is the best Swedish export because Ikea, the film Midsommar, pickled fish, and ROBYN.
Secondly, her initial album Queen of the Clouds is a God tier pop album. One particular of the ideal of the 2010s!
She followed up that album with the also incredibly excellent Lady Wood.
I have in no way agreed with a YouTube comment additional in my existence:
Day-to-day
