A Botched Restoration of a Painting in Spain Draws Outrage

Artwork restoration gurus in Spain known as on Tuesday for tighter regulation of their get the job done and condemned reviews of a botched restoration of a copy of a Baroque-era painting of the Virgin Mary.

A personal artwork collector in Valencia, Spain, paid for the painted copy of “The Immaculate Conception of El Escorial” by the Spanish artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo to be cleaned by a furnishings restorer, in accordance to the Spanish information outlet Europa Press.

The information company explained that the collector was stunned when he noticed that the encounter in the painting “was completely disfigured.” The collector, it explained, has asked one more professional to correct the painting.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Association of Conservators and Restorers in Spain, which is regarded as ACRE, explained it did not have data about the restorer or the collector who purchased the painted copy of “The Immaculate Conception of El Escorial.” The association explained it did not know when the copy was painted.