A Botched Restoration of a Painting in Spain Draws Outrage

Artwork restoration gurus in Spain known as on Tuesday for tighter regulation of their get the job done and condemned reviews of a botched restoration of a copy of a Baroque-era painting of the Virgin Mary.
A personal artwork collector in Valencia, Spain, paid for the painted copy of “The Immaculate Conception of El Escorial” by the Spanish artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo to be cleaned by a furnishings restorer, in accordance to the Spanish information outlet Europa Press.
The information company explained that the collector was stunned when he noticed that the encounter in the painting “was completely disfigured.” The collector, it explained, has asked one more professional to correct the painting.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Association of Conservators and Restorers in Spain, which is regarded as ACRE, explained it did not have data about the restorer or the collector who purchased the painted copy of “The Immaculate Conception of El Escorial.” The association explained it did not know when the copy was painted.
“If the facts are confirmed, we would have to regret the loss, yet again, of a piece of culture and, in these circumstances, request that this situation not become a social and media source of fun as has happened before,” the association explained. “What’s more, we would be alarmed by the fact that part of our heritage is disappearing by these disastrous actions.”
The association explained that restorers and conservators acquire official teaching in Spain and that “the quality of conservation-restoration work by Spanish professionals is highly considered at the working and institutional level in Europe.”
Nevertheless, the association explained, there is “no regulation for who is qualified” to do restoration get the job done on paintings in Spain. “And this lack of regulation,” it explained, “translates into an absence of protection of our heritage.” Individuals who are held accountable for botched restorations encounter “simple administrative penalties” in most scenarios, it explained.
Born on New Year’s Eve in 1617, Murillo was a primary Spanish painter in Seville, Spain, who was regarded for his religious photos. He also “saw self-portraiture as a means to boast of his technical acuity,” in accordance to a New York Instances evaluation of a 2017 exhibition of his self portraits at the Frick Assortment.
The unique “The Immaculate Conception of El Escorial” is at the Museo del Prado in Madrid. The museum did not reply to an inquiry on Tuesday.
There have been other current examples of botched restorations of artwork in Spain. Amid the greatest-regarded scenarios is a century-outdated “ecce homo” fresco of Jesus crowned with thorns that was altered in a Roman Catholic church in Borja, Spain, in 2012. Cecilia Giménez, a widow then in her 80s, explained on Spanish nationwide tv at the that she had experimented with to restore the fresco simply because it was her favored representation of Jesus.
In 2018, a restoration of a 16th-century wooden figure of St. George at St. Michael’s Church in Estella, in northern Spain, left it seeking much more like a cartoon than a get the job done of artwork. Also in 2018, a shopkeeper drew headlines immediately after he repainted 15th-century statues of St. Anne, the Virgin Mary and Jesus with brilliant colours.
Holly Witchey, the director of schooling and outreach at ICA-Artwork Conservation, a nonprofit conservation laboratory in Cleveland, explained on Tuesday that she had heard about these scenarios in Spain, like the most current a single involving the copy of “The Immaculate Conception of El Escorial.”
“When these things start coming across the wires, it’s always so distressing to conservators,” she explained. “It is sad. You like to see things done right, and this was not done right.”