88 Amazon Workers In Shakopee Test Positive For COVID-19

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (/AP) — State wellbeing officials say the Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee has one particular of the bigger coronavirus outbreaks in a warehouse or distribution plant setting.

At least 88 of its around one,000 employees have examined beneficial for the disorder induced by the virus. A different 99 employees at other Amazon web-sites in the Twin Cities have also examined beneficial given that COVID-19 arrived in Minnesota, for 187 complete situations.

The division of wellbeing says Amazon workers also examined beneficial at the Eagan, maple grove and Brooklyn Park plants. There had been also some Amazon workers who examined beneficial in Minnesota, but did not disclose their plant area. These beneficial situations did not come about all at when but started out exhibiting up at the finish of April, with the vast majority of them in May well and also a couple of in June so far.

“I work with 1,000 other people, many of them older, many of them in different conditions that would make them vulnerable, and I really worry that Amazon isn’t doing enough to stop the spread to workers who are vulnerable,” Shakopee Amazon worker William Stoltz stated. “What I really think they should do is offer paid leave to people with conditions that put them at a greater risk.”

Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious disorder for the Minnesota Well being Division, stated state officials are reaching out to employers when clusters at workplaces get started to emerge and are giving advice to mitigate the spread of the disorder.

