6ix9ine Takes a Shot at Ebro Darden and Larry Jackson for Not Playing ‘TROLLZ’

Right after the song nabs the No. one on Billboard Sizzling 100, Tekashi69 also will take to his Instagram account to lash out at DJ Tony Neal and Spotify’s Carl Chery amid other people.

6ix9ine‘s new song “TROLLZ” featuring Nicki Minaj is a massive good results. Right after the song nabbed No. one on Billboard Sizzling 100 on Monday, June 22, the rapper took to his Instagram account to brag about it in addition to get in touch with out folks whom he considered weren’t supportive of him.

“REMEMBER THIS CLOWN,” 6ix9ine captioned a video of DJ Tony Neal slamming him. “iamtonyneal YOU Previous BUM [Ebro Darden] RUNS APPLE MUSIC URBAN AND HE DENIED TROLLZ PLAYLISTING AND Nevertheless Received Quantity One particular [TT Torrez] DENIED US RADIO AND WE STILLLLLLL WENT Quantity One particular.”

They weren’t the only ones whom Tekashi69 lashed out at. Tagging Spotify’s Carl Chery and Apple Music’s Larry Jackson in his Instagram Stories, the spitter mentioned, “@carlchery YOU DIDNT GIVE US NO PLAYLIST WE NUMBER 1. @thelarryjackson YOU DIDNT SHOW US LOVE AND WE NUMBER 1.”

In a separate publish, Tekashi posted a video of him celebrating his victory by opening a champagne. “#1 ON @billboard YOU CANT STOP ME. YOU CANT BLACKBALL ME. DIDNT I TELL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!! NO RADIOOOOOOOOO (ZERO) @applemusic @spotify @thelarryjackson @carlchery DIDNT GIVE US ANY MAJOR PLAYLISTING on Spotify and Apple,” he mentioned in the caption.

“THEY TIRED SO HARD PUSHING SOMEONE ELSES SONG LET THE WORLD KNOW WHAT YA DID !!!! YOU CANT BLACKBALL MEEEEEE IM TO BIG OF A STARRRRRRRRRRRR … OH ANNDDDDDDD ALL THE FANBASES THAT TEAMED UP TO PREVENT THIS NUMBER ONE I SAW THAT TOOOOO. DEBUT NUMBER 1 WITH NONE OF YOU! HATERSSSS WATCH THIS 1 MILIION TIMES HATER HATER. YOU CAN SAY WHAT EVER IM NUMBER 1 AND YOU CANT TAKE THAT FROM ME I WENT UP AGAINST THE MUSIC INDUSTRY AND WON!!!!!!!!! @nickiminaj WE ARE THE F***ING MONSTERS OF THIS S**T I LOVE YOU MOMMAZZ,” he additional.

Tony Neal reacted to the diss by reminding Tekashi that he could get No. one since of Nicki. Alongside a image featuring the phrases #NickiWasNeeded, he mentioned, “YO 6ix9ine. Make sure you let you fans know my video was last month about GOOBA NOT TROLLZ . congratulations @nickiminaj and congratulations to being the #1 added on .. RADIO #NickiWasNeeded.”