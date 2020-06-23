50 Cent Leaks Cringeworthy Ja Rule Commercial!! (‘He Must Be Broke’)

At a single level, Ja Rule was a single of the most significant hip hop stars in the globe. But now his profession has fallen so far, that he is resorting to singing and dancing in cringe-worthy commercials.

And his arch-rival 50 Cent received his hands on a single this kind of video and leaked it on Instagram.

The most up-to-date video posted on Fif’s Instagram webpage displays Ja Rule offering Greek foods, and getting severe problems with the complex pronunciation of phrases like “tzatziki” and “oktapodakia.”

During the business, Ja is acting like a fool. When he is getting pleasurable, throwing pitas in the air, and inviting his buddies and followers to join him at the gyro spot, his demeanor is quite clown-ish. The only factor missing from his act was the bugged-out eyes.

Sigh…and needless to say 50 Cent had a very good time with this a single. He even additional some remarks in the caption.

“This is what happens when fuck with me, I’ll have you and your whole label selling Gyro’s,” he wrote. “Go ahead try me!”

He took to IG and wrote, “if you don’t want to end up doing private birthday parties for 15 people. 🤷🏽‍♂️stay out of my way, OK.” Some people credit score 50 with stunting Ja’s profession — at least which is how 50 sees it — and he rides that narrative to no finish … consistently clowning the man.

We’ll say this — it ain’t 2003 any longer, for both of these fellas. Now, perform great!!!