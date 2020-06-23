$4M Win On The Same Lotto – Detroit

( DETROIT) – A Lansing guy is proving some persons may well just be a lot more fortunate when it comes to the lottery and he has the hundreds of thousands to demonstrate it.

Mark Clark just won a $four million prize on Michigan’s quick lottery game.

But this is not the very first, in December of 2017, Clark won the similar lotto with the similar payout.

Clark says he chose the lump sum of $two.five million this time and is by now enjoying retirement.

