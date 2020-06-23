405/110 Freeway Connector To Close For 60 Hours This Weekend – Los Angeles

CARSON (CBSLA) — The 405 and 110 Freeway connector will be closed for 60 hrs this weekend as portion of a widening venture, Caltrans announced.

Crews will thoroughly shut the northbound I-405 to southbound I-110 connector on Friday, June 26 starting at seven p.m. till Monday, June 29 at six a.m.

The $50 million venture will widen the current northbound I-405/southbound I-110 connector and include a new lane amongst the on and off-ramp from the I-405/I-110 interchange to Del Amo Boulevard.

The venture is anticipated to boost the capability of I-110 and lessen congestion.

Drivers are recommended to use alternate routes and examine visitors ailments just before traveling.