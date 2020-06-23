20 years on, town remembers deadly tragedy

It is been 20 years because 1 of Queensland’s worst arson attacks and these days, commemorations took spot to recall the 15 folks killed in the inferno.

Bundaberg council representatives laid wreaths on behalf of the neighborhood at the Palace Backpackers Hostel memorial right after strategies for a ceremony had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Numerous survivors even planned to travel to Childers to mark the day.

Childers hostel fire survivor Sarah Mahony has spoken at a services to commemorate the tragedy, 20 years on. ()

As an alternative, they wrote letters thanking the Childers neighborhood, which had been study aloud by fire survivor Sarah Mahony, who’d travelled from the Sunshine Coast to shell out her respects.

“No thank you will ever be enough, or come close to conveying our love and gratitude for you all,” she study.

“All the survivors, they wanted to be here … so I’m here to say thanks to the town and thank you to all the people who helped us in our of need.”

A complete of 15 folks had been killed in the blaze. ()

But the anniversary was overshadowed by the sobering considered the arsonist accountable for the fire could quickly stroll totally free, with an application for parole now in advance of the board.

Robert Paul Extended was convicted of two murders right after the blaze and sentenced to a non-parole time period of 20 years.

“Our message from this community is long and loud to the parole board,” former mayor Bill Trevor mentioned.

Robert Paul Extended. (A Present Affair)

“Never let the bastard out – throw away the key.”

Influence statements from the victims and their households have been delivered to the board in Brisbane.