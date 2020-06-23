2 Men Shot, Killed In Parking Lot Of Venice CVS; Suspect At Large – Los Angeles

VENICE (CBSLA) — Two guys have been shot and killed Monday evening in the parking great deal of a CVS Pharmacy in Venice.

The shooting took place at about 9:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lincoln Boulevard, close to Commonwealth Avenue, in accordance to the Los Angeles Police Division.

A single guy died at the scene. The 2nd was taken to a hospital, exactly where he also died. Their names have been not launched. Each guys have been amongst 25 and 30 many years of age, police explained.

The suspect was described only as a black guy in a blue sweater, police explained.

There was no word on a motive or no matter if the shooting was gang connected.